Salem Alliance Church
555 Gaines St NE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 581-2129
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Alliance Church
555 Gaines St. NE
Salem, OR
Gerald Ray VanHyning


1953 - 2019
Gerald Ray VanHyning Obituary
Gerald Ray Van Hyning

Lebanon - Gerald Ray Van Hyning, 66, of Lebanon, Oregon, died Friday, August 23, 2019 of cancer.

Gerry was born March 2, 1953 in McMinnville, Oregon. He attended and graduated high school in Sheridan, Oregon and lived the majority of his life in the Willamette Valley.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Van Hyning, two daughters, a son, three sisters, eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for 10am Saturday, October 12th at the Salem Alliance Church, 555 Gaines St. NE, Salem, OR. His ashes will be scattered in the mountains where he loved to hunt and camp.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019
