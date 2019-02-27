Geraldine Frances Cook



Beaverton - Gerrie was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 18, 1932 to Martin and Frances (Bryan) Cook and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Beaverton, OR. She graduated from University of Ohio in 1954 and then moved to Oregon in 1955. She taught elementary school initially in the Portland area after teaching one year in Wyoming. Gerrie received her Master's degree in Education from the University of Oregon. During most of her working years she taught elementary school in the Beaverton area, Gerrie was never married.



Gerrie was predeceased by her parents, Martin and Frances Cook and brother Richard. She is survived by her brother, Jeff (Sharon) of Gilbert, AZ; sister in law, Josephine of Powell, WY; and four nieces; Jennifer S. Meany of Phoenix, AZ, Kathryn A. Pallister of Alberta Canada, Susan Adkins of Burlington, Vermont, and Janet Cook of Arlington, Virginia.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 2nd at City View Cemetery, 390 Hoyt St. S., Salem, OR. Charitable donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Children International, Kansas City, MO. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary