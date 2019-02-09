Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Bryce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Lee Hoganson "Jerri" Bryce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Lee Hoganson "Jerri" Bryce Obituary
Geraldine "Jerri" Lee Hoganson Bryce

Salem - Jerri lived life to the fullest - both ups and downs; she loved deeply; she laughed - a lot; she died, leaving her legacy to her beloved son Michael and grandsons Cameron and Adam. She is also survived by her brother Bill, nephews John, Bill and Scott, niece Janette and numerous great-grand nephews and nieces.

Leaving before their time were husband James, son James Jr. and infant son Stephen.

The following words say it beautifully: Is it so small a thing to have enjoyed the sun, to have lived light in the spring, to have loved, to have thought, to have done?

At her request there will be no memorial. For those who knew her, remember the fun and funny times.

If you feel so inclined, the Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church and Assistance League of Salem are always in need of your help. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now