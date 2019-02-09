Geraldine "Jerri" Lee Hoganson Bryce



Salem - Jerri lived life to the fullest - both ups and downs; she loved deeply; she laughed - a lot; she died, leaving her legacy to her beloved son Michael and grandsons Cameron and Adam. She is also survived by her brother Bill, nephews John, Bill and Scott, niece Janette and numerous great-grand nephews and nieces.



Leaving before their time were husband James, son James Jr. and infant son Stephen.



The following words say it beautifully: Is it so small a thing to have enjoyed the sun, to have lived light in the spring, to have loved, to have thought, to have done?



At her request there will be no memorial. For those who knew her, remember the fun and funny times.



If you feel so inclined, the Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church and Assistance League of Salem are always in need of your help. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary