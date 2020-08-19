Geraldine M. "Gerry" Bryant



Salem - Gerry passed away August 12, 2020 from natural causes. She was born to Harry F and Ella Mae Weber in Canton South Dakota on June 26, 1927. Gerry came to Seattle after high school where she met and married William 'Bill' Bryant in 1950. They moved to Reedsport in 1953. She was a homemaker until the children grew up. She was also an active Girl Scout leader. Then she went to work in retail sales. She moved to Salem in 1976 and worked for Sears until her retirement. Gerry enjoyed many years singing with the Cherry City Sweet Adelines. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Gift Shops at Salem Hospital and the Capitol building. Gerry is survived by three children: Patty Johnson (Larry), Kathy Handy, Bob Bryant (Julie). She has seven Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren. Interment will happen at City View Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









