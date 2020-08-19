1/1
Geraldine M. "Gerry" Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine M. "Gerry" Bryant

Salem - Gerry passed away August 12, 2020 from natural causes. She was born to Harry F and Ella Mae Weber in Canton South Dakota on June 26, 1927. Gerry came to Seattle after high school where she met and married William 'Bill' Bryant in 1950. They moved to Reedsport in 1953. She was a homemaker until the children grew up. She was also an active Girl Scout leader. Then she went to work in retail sales. She moved to Salem in 1976 and worked for Sears until her retirement. Gerry enjoyed many years singing with the Cherry City Sweet Adelines. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Gift Shops at Salem Hospital and the Capitol building. Gerry is survived by three children: Patty Johnson (Larry), Kathy Handy, Bob Bryant (Julie). She has seven Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren. Interment will happen at City View Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved