Geraldine "Jeri" Mae Rislove



Salem - April 19, 1932 - July 15, 2020



Jeri Rislove passed peacefully from this life to her heavenly reward on July 15, 2020 due to natural causes. Jeri was 88 years young.



Jeri was born Geraldine Mae Wright on April 19, 1932 to Vern and Ruby Wright in Cle Elum, Washington and spent her early years growing up in nearby Cabin Creek with her parents and brothers, Al and Ted.



She met her future husband, William G. Slonecker, when they were students at Bremerton High School and together they had four children.



Jeri was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She was one of the charter (founding) members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Salem and served as church secretary in its early years and later helped to establish the Stephen Ministries program at the church. She remained active in the church throughout her lifetime.



In 1977 Jeri married Keith Rislove who she met while working for the State of Oregon in the Department of Education.



Jeri was preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith, and brothers Al and Ted. She is survived by her children William (Mary) Slonecker, Leslie Sawyer, Carrie (Chuck) Merriam, Keith (Wendy) Slonecker and stepdaughter Leslie (Chuck) Briese.



She will be dearly missed as a wonderful mother by her children, her extended family of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a sweet, loving and caring friend to all of us who knew and loved her.



We will all miss her laughter, her light, and her welcoming smile as well as her legendary marionberry cobblers and Red Velvet birthday cakes!



Private services will be planned at a later time. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store