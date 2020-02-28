|
|
Gerry David Brodsky
Gerry David Brodsky, 76, passed away in Austin, Texas on February 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Meredith, daughter, Kate Abel, son-in-law, Tim Abel and grandson, Brooks. Gerry was born on March 7, 1943 in Indianapolis. He graduated from Shortridge High School and earned degrees from Indiana University and the University of Oregon. He worked at Fairview Hospital, Oregon School for the Deaf and the Oregon Mental Health Division before founding Public Knowledge with his friend and colleague, Jay Smith. The company grew into a national management consulting company that works with public agencies and non-profit organizations. Gerry retired in 2012. He served on the boards of Salem Hospice, the SMART reading program and College Possible. He also volunteered his evaluation expertise to the Bravo Youth Orchestra. He had a passion for breeding race horses and served two terms as president of the Oregon Horse Breeders' Association. The family-owned business, Two Stamps Stables, continues to have broodmares in Paris, KY. In early 2019, an accident left Gerry with a severe spinal cord injury. Throughout a difficult year of adjustment, rehabilitation and a move to Austin, his optimism never wavered. He was continually positive, kind and engaged. He tackled therapy with intense determination and a great sense of humor. He was an inspiration to his family, friends and all who met him after his accident. Family and friends will gather at Black Butte Ranch in August to celebrate his life. Donations may be made to the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation, the Oregon Historical Society or the Bravo Youth Orchestra.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020