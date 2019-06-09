Gilbert Eugene Jones, Jr.



Salem - Gilbert Eugene Jones, Jr., 85, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Gilbert was born August 18, 1933, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Gilbert and Irma (Provorse) Jones, the oldest of four children.



Gilbert was known as Gene in his early years, which were spent in Jefferson and Salem. Shortly after he graduated from North Salem high school, he enlisted in the army and served in the Korean War. After his tour, he returned home to attend college.



He studied at the University of Oregon, where he met his future wife, Patricia "Patt" Dameron, while playing ping-pong at the University's Student Union. They were married September 17, 1955.



Upon graduating from the University of Oregon in 1957, Gilbert accepted a Regular Army Commission in the Military Police Corps. The young couple set off immediately for Fort Benning, Georgia, for the first of many military assignments, including two tours in Berlin Germany at the height of the Cold War. Gilbert retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1977 and together he and Patt moved to San Diego. Gilbert proceeded to obtain his Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of California, San Diego.



When Gilbert was in his twenties, he discovered a love for the game of tennis. He taught his four kids to play and enjoyed the sport for the remainder of his life. Tennis is a family connection that continues even to this day. For a time, Gilbert and his wife spent many winters in Palm Springs competing in tennis leagues with their snowbird friends.



Gilbert and Patt moved back to Salem in 2008. Shortly thereafter, he joined a writers group and established strong friendships with his fellow writers. When the onset of Dementia disrupted his ability to attend the group, his cherished friend, Dennis Wiegal, continued to visit him at home.



He is preceded in death by, his parents, wife of 58 years, Patt (2013), and sister, Anne Quamme.



Gilbert is survived by children, Kimberly, Lisa (Ralph) Stines, Eugene (Jami) and Kelly (Tami); nine grandchildren, Steven, Kerri, Lindsay, Nicole, Jack, Makenna, Kyle, Ty and Dylan; brother, Donald; and sister, Susan Nystrom.



Gilbert's family would like to thank three very special caregivers: Lauri, Louise and Pam. In addition, a special thank you to the Willamette Valley Hospice staff, whose kindness and support was much appreciated.



Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Howell Edwards Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Jones family. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary