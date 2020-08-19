Gilman J Fennimore Sr.



Gilman J Fennimore Sr. passed on August 7th, 2020. He was born on March 24th, 1932 in Silverton, Oregon to Madeline Gilman and Edgar L. Fennimore. In 1950, he graduated from Mt. Angel preparatory school, then served in the Army for two years. He married the love of his life, Lois Franklin, on August 25, 1956. From there, they moved to Valsetz, Oregon where he and Lois raised three children. In 1985, Valsetz was razed, so Gilman and Lois moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where Lois passed away in December 2003. He worked for Boise Cascade for 44 years until his retirement in 1994. In 2017 he moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon. He was proceeded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers Charles, Emmett, Edgar, and Cyril. He is survived by his sister Sister Mechtilde O.S.B, and his children Charmaine (Joel) Abrams, Joe (Lorrie) Fennimore, and Cassandra (Rand) Cooper. He was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His love of fishing, family, faith, and football will always be remembered.









