Gladys Lucille (Cadwallader) Borchers

8/6/34 -- 01/02/2020

Heaven gained an angel. Early Jan. 2, 2020 Gladys peacefully passed away in her home in Calif.

Gladys was born in Salem OR to Wally Cadwallader and DeMae Williams on August 6, 1934.

Her passion was her family, crafting and her farm in Brooks OR.

Her love of people and activities led her down the path of Real Estate where she excelled and earned numerous awards.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Carl Borchers, sister Val Reeves and daughter Wanda Erickson.

Gladys is survived by her sister Eva Ruth Lill of Iowa and sister Pat Lawson of OR, daughter Debra McNulty of CA., daughter Dorene Smigel of Alabama, son Joe Drew of OR, daughter Barb Perkins of OR, 16 grandchildren, 21 Great grandchildren and 3 Great great grandchildren.

Private services pending.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
