Sublimity - Gladys, 91, passed away in Sublimity November 6. She was born in Westford, WI to Fred and Clara Wichmann and grew up working on her family farm. Gladys married a handsome, young Marine, Harry Jones. They raised 5 children together while farming in Wisconsin. In 1957 they moved to Silverton, Oregon, where they welcomed one more child to the family. Gladys enjoyed quilting, sewing, needlework, canning and growing rhododendrons. She was a wonderful cook and baker liked sharing a cup of coffee with long time neighbor ladies while exchanging cookie recipes. When her sons played football or wrestled in high school, she was a faithful Silverton Foxes Fan. Gladys was a classroom mother, joining on many a field trip with her children's schools and provided treats for class parties. She was also a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Gladys loved the outdoors, spending many weekends with her family at Detroit Lake camping and fishing. She was a cat lover and had many feline friends through the years. Gladys was a hard worker. She enjoyed working as a row boss in the berry and bean fields for many years, as well as a cannery worker, a school cook and did clerical work at Morrow Crane until her retirement. In 2017 she moved from her home of 60 years on Pine Street in Silverton to McKillop Residence Assisted Living in Sublimity. Gladys is preceded in death by her husband Harry Jones, daughter-in-law Kaew Jones, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her 6 children: Harold Jones, Priscillas (Nick) Hall, Marie (Les) Collar, Alice (Rick) Wright, Mary (Steve) Wilson and Roy (Amanda) Jones, 8 grand-children and 11 great grand-children. Gladys was a kind loving wife and mother always putting her family first. A private family service was held. Interment in Bethany Pioneer Cemetery in Silverton. The family is very grateful for the care their mother received while residing at McKillop Residence Assisted Living the past two years. Contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
