Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran
Salem, OR
Glen Edward Harris


1940 - 2019
Glen Edward Harris Obituary
Glen Edward Harris

Salem - Glen Edward Harris was born on August 30th, 1940 to Clarence and Ruth (Hemby) Harris in Bonham Texas. He moved to Vaughn, Oregon at the age of 6. He graduated from Crow High School in 1958 where he played baseball and basketball , and also met Kay Wilson. They married on November 7th, 1959. Together they welcomed daughters Glenda in 1960 and Coleen in 1963. Glen worked in the body and fender business and later as a claims adjuster. In 1970 the family moved to Salem where he went to work for Farmers Insurance and became the first recipient of the Outstanding Claims Award. He retired from farmers in 2003 after 33 years. He was a very active member of Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran where he held many offices, taught Sunday school, and played on church softball and bowling teams. He was a long time Red Cross Blood Donor and participated in many Disaster Relief mission trips. He also enjoyed playing golf and had two holes in one, as well as camping and traveling all over.

He was a faithful servant to both God and his family. His granddaughter Kelsey was the delight of his life, and he joyfully welcomed a Great-Granddaughter Maggie Kay in 2018. He is survived by his wife Kay Harris, Daughter and Son-in-law Coleen and Ben Brown, Granddaughter, Grandson-in-law and Great-Granddaughter Kelsey, Chris, and Maggie McElfresh, Son-in-law Jerry Walton and Kathryn Wilk., Brother and sister-in-law Albert and Cindy Harris, and God-children Christie Bernklau-Halvor and Jason Gilman. He was proceeded in death by his Daughter, Glenda Kay Walton, his parents, and a sister. He went home to be with Jesus on August 8th, 2019 peacefully in his home.

A service will be held on Sunday August 25th at 2:00pm at Christ the Good Shepherd Lutheran in Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts could be given to the Backpack Buddies Program at Christ the Good Shepherd or Zion Lutheran Christian Early Learning Center in Corvallis where his Granddaughter is a teacher.

Arrangements made by Restlawn Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019
