It is with a heavy heart that our family grieves, for on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, our gracious Glen Gardner McCall, a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, friend and mentor passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, and sending him to the place he was waiting to reunite with the love of his life, his precious Helen.

Glen was born on June 2, 1921 in Philomath, Oregon to Glenn and Ednah McCall. He courageously enlisted in the Air National Guard, and was subsequently deployed throughout the South Pacific and spent over 4 years active duty as a WWII Technical Sergeant serving as an Infantryman and leading an 81mm Mortar Platoon. One thing that kept him going throughout these irrefutable times in the world was his most admired pen pal and childhood sweetheart Helen. On September 22, 1941 while he was home from the war, he married his beloved Helen McCall, and from there she joined him on his next assignment as a Drill Sergeant at Camp Fannin Texas where she would keep him grounded and humble as he trained the next generation of Airmen. Their love for one another would flourish over the next 72 years, as they raised two sons, Mike and Bill, and two daughters, Eilene and Patricia. They established their home away from home at Gleneden Beach, Oregon, a brand new beach house in 1981 that would create many cherish able memories spanning 4 generations and creating the loving tight knit family unit of the McCall's.

Glen was a loving man and a servant of his community. He was a prominent member of the IBEW Local Union 659 until its split in to the 280 local where he served as Business Manager for 25 years, starting from 1946-1985 while he held 3 position during his tenure, including President. After voluntarily serving as a member of the Council of Industrial Relations for the National Electrical Contractors Association form 1976-1979 where he rigorously strived to settle disputes and reconcile the professional cohesion within the electrical construction industry, he was elected to the International Executive Council for IBEW. Here he showcased dignity and respect for his fellow electrical community and the labor management partners, creating a unified force amongst its committees and leading to his re-election for an additional 4 year term at the International Convention in 1982. Not only did he devote his time towards prospering his profession, but he selflessly dedicated time to the Boy Scouts of America, from attending the National Jamboree, many state events, and receiving one of Boy Scouts highest-raking awards, the Silver Beaver in 1983. Glen was a profound Christian, religiously attending Morningside Church with his wife Helen. He loved growing his flower gardens providing a visible sign of beauty to surround his beautiful wife which he gave his heart and everything else. He would run at the opportunity to participate in any project involving his family and loved ones, no matter how difficult or time consuming, creating many memories and physical representations of his love and generosity. Glen was an exceptional man who advocated for everyone, especially those nearest to him. He stood as a pillar for his community, personified the meaning of faith, and exuded happiness to all who came in contact with him.

Glen was preceded by his father, Glenn, mother, Ednah, brother, Dean, sister, Isabel, and his beloved wife and childhood sweetheart Helen. He is survived their four children, Mike (Shari) McCall, Eilene (Karl) Luethe, Bill (Phyllis) McCall, and Patricia Glidewell, his grandchildren Angie (Dave) Kunert, Kris (Heather) McCall, Jolene (Charlie) Wilson, Shalane Glidewell, and Seth (Sarah) Glidewell, his great grandchildren, Shelby, Carter, Clint, Jenna, Zach, Avery, and Becket, several nieces and nephews, and numerous step grandchildren. He will not only be remembered by them all, but also by those that have had the opportunity to meet him and share the grace, beauty, respect, selflessness, and optimism that was Glen Gardner McCall.

Family is planning a celebration of life to take place at a later date.



