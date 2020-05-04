|
Glen W. Knickerbocker
Salem - Glen Knickerbocker, longtime businessman and community supporter, passed away on Thursday, April 23 of natural causes. He was 77 years old.
On May 20, 1942, Melvin (Nick) and Thelma (Teddy) Knickerbocker welcomed Glen into the world. He was born in Eastern Oregon and raised in Salem, Oregon. Due to his father's government work, he also spent time traveling to various countries around the globe. In high school, Glen met the love of his life, Deloria (Dea), and later married on March 4, 1961. Together, they traveled to Michigan where Glen received a Masters degree from University of Michigan, and then returned to Oregon to raise a family. Glen and Dea raised two children, Brian and Nicole. Glen worked for many years as a social worker for the state of Oregon, and later became a local business owner. In 1988, Glen added another title, Poppy, when he became a grandfather to his three grandchildren, Lisa, Vanessa, and Derek. Glen was a proud member of the Salem community, a loyal and loving husband, a supportive father, and a fun loving grandfather.
Glen is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Duane Bales, and their daughter, Lisa Bales, as well as his daughter-in-law, Robin Allen, and grandchildren, Vanessa Allen and Derek Knickerbocker. Glen will join wife and son, Dea and Brian, in heaven to be together again. A private service will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 4 to May 10, 2020