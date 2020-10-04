Glenda Lou McCormick Jones
Salem - Glenda was born in Portland, Oregon, December 15, 1937, adopted by Lula (Lou) Christine Gordon and Glenn McCormick.
Glenda graduated as part of the first class of South Salem High School in 1955. From there she went to college at Stephens College in Missouri, then returned to attend the University of Oregon to earn her BA degree in Elementary Education.
She married Bruce Stuart Kerr in Salem on August 9th, 1960. They had three children: Karen Elizabeth, Scott Gordon, and James MacNaughton. Divorced in 1983, she remarried in 1985 to Walter Jones.
Glenda was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Oregon in 1959, where she was appreciated for her friendly and effective leadership. She became a member of The Assistance League of Salem-Keizer in 1966 and was soon serving as the League's chapter president in 1969-70. She was a treasured member both in the Assistance League and the Salem community with numerous volunteer service awards throughout the years.
Glenda Jones passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, surrounded by family. She will be remembered as a charming, bubbly woman who was a loyal friend to all who knew her. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, OR. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest book.