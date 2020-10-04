1/1
Glenda Lou McCormick Jones
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Lou McCormick Jones

Salem - Glenda was born in Portland, Oregon, December 15, 1937, adopted by Lula (Lou) Christine Gordon and Glenn McCormick.

Glenda graduated as part of the first class of South Salem High School in 1955. From there she went to college at Stephens College in Missouri, then returned to attend the University of Oregon to earn her BA degree in Elementary Education.

She married Bruce Stuart Kerr in Salem on August 9th, 1960. They had three children: Karen Elizabeth, Scott Gordon, and James MacNaughton. Divorced in 1983, she remarried in 1985 to Walter Jones.

Glenda was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Oregon in 1959, where she was appreciated for her friendly and effective leadership. She became a member of The Assistance League of Salem-Keizer in 1966 and was soon serving as the League's chapter president in 1969-70. She was a treasured member both in the Assistance League and the Salem community with numerous volunteer service awards throughout the years.

Glenda Jones passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020, surrounded by family. She will be remembered as a charming, bubbly woman who was a loyal friend to all who knew her. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, OR. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Major Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved