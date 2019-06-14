Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
600 State St
Salem, OR
Salem - Glenn A. Ling, age 85, passed away in the early hours of June 4, 2019, in the Salem Hospital. He was admitted Thursday May 30th, due to severe kidney failure, and in septic shock. His family was with him every day, and someone with him round the clock; his daughter julie was present at his passing. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Marcelene, his son David, and his daughter julie; grandchildren Chris and Lauren Ling, and Marina Aune; and his sister Fredora Rock. He was preceded in death by his sisters Golda Garver, Buena McKee, and Sarah Way, and by his brother Clifford Ling. He had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Glenn was a Civil Engineer and served the cities of McMinnville and Corvallis Oregon as City Engineer; he served his country in Korea. He continued his work as a Civil Engineer in private practice for three decades. He loved all sports, especially baseball and was very much a family man. He will be sorely missed.

His Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Salem Oregon (600 State St) on June 18, 2019 at 2.30 pm. A potluck reception will follow. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 14, 2019
