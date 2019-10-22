|
Glenn Earl Lucas
Glenn Earl Lucas, 102, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Tierra Rose Care Facility in Salem, Oregon. He was born May 17, 1917 in Rickreall, Oregon to parents Merrill and Edith Lucas.
His memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday October 25, at the Woodburn LDS Chapel on Country Club Drive. Viewing will be held 10-11 am.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by children Michael Lucas and Merrillie Allen, 6 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, brother Virgil and his wife Shirley, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his precious wife of 67 years, Thelma DuRette Lucas, and by his beloved daughter, Louise Miller. His interment will be held at Fairfield Cemetery following the service.
Glenn lived a full and productive life loving and serving his family, logging, farming, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He actively served in his church and community, and was a member and chairmen of the Gervais School Board for many years.
He experienced several battles in the Pacific in WWII, serving on the USS Flint, an anti-aircraft ship escorting the USS Enterprise Battle Group. He was only 50 yards from the USS Missouri when the Japanese Surrender was signed on its decks.
As one of the last of the "Greatest Generation", he, his stories, and his love of God, Family and Country will be greatly missed.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019