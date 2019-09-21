|
Our beloved husband and father, Glenn Eldon Standley, 77, passed away on September 3, 2019 in Salem, Oregon from complications arising from a year-long battle with cancer. He was born September 27, 1941 in Prairie City, Oregon to Boyd Standley and June Butterfield Standley. He married Carol Savage for time, and all eternity on August 29, 1964, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised five children.
Glenn grew up on a ranch near Elgin, Oregon and enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing in the area for many years. He always looked forward to the annual bow hunt and enjoyed traveling back each fall to enjoy hunting with friends and family. Glenn spent his married life in Salem, Oregon where he ran a 72-acre cattle and sheep farm. He was also employed for many years in short-haul trucking, but Glenn was never happier than when he was out on the farm repairing a fence or tending to the animals. He believed in the value of honest labor and he worked the farm alongside his wife and children; enjoying the fruits of their efforts together. Dad was very outgoing and loved talking with friends as well as complete strangers. He was a friend to everyone who knew him.
Glenn retired from trucking at the age of 53, which allowed him to spend more time with his family and to care for his aging parents. At the end of his life, Glenn said that his proudest accomplishment was in raising his children. He gained much satisfaction in watching them succeed and have families of their own, and he was always available with advice and prayers to help them all get through the inevitable challenges of life.
Glenn loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and was an active member of His church, serving as a full-time proselyting missionary in the US Eastern states mission from 1961 to 1963. He also served in various volunteer opportunities in the church throughout his life.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joyce. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Carol and children: Bryan (June) Standley of Springville, UT; Bruce (Karla) Standley of Salem; Christine (Richard) Johnson of Boise, ID; Diane (Todd) Burnham of Boise, ID; and Carl (Hitomi) Standley of Oklahoma City, OK, along with 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral was held on September 13th, and a graveside service was held on September 14th.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 21, 2019