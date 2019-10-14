|
Glenn I. Leighty
Stayton - Glenn Leighty passed away on October 11, 2019 at his home in Stayton. He was 82 years old. Glenn was born on October 29, 1936 in Silverton, Oregon. He grew up and lived in the Central Howell area with Vernie (Milne) and James Leighty until he married the love of his life, Carolyn Leighty. Glenn and Carolyn settled in the Turner area. Glenn never knew a stranger and always had a joke or story to share with everyone he met. He was well known for being a garage sale junkie and raising miniature donkeys. He spent his volunteer time as a member of the Turner Fire Department and serving on the Mt. Hope Cemetery and Turner Community Center boards, as a Turner City Councilor (he initiated street signs) and as an auctioneer for the Orchid Society and Cascade FFA. He also enjoyed camping with family and friends and playing Santa Claus. Glenn worked at Turner IGA and Smith Baking Company and retired from Keith Brown Building Materials. Glenn loved his family and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn; three children: Linda (Don) Wagner, Sharon Leighty and Ron Leighty; grandchildren Shawntia (Jason) Anderson and Nicole (Phil) Meagher; great-grandchildren Ian Anderson and Whelan Meagher; and niece Marjorie Russell, and was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Grace Slover. On Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, a visitation will be held at 10:00 am-12:30 pm, followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 pm at Virgil Golden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Marion Polk Food Share, 1660 Salem Industrial Drive NE, Salem OR 97301-0374. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019