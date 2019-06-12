Glenn Keith Hossner



Salem - Glenn Keith Hossner went home to God June 5, 2019 at his home in Salem, surrounded by his loving family. Born December 4, 1931 in Ashton, Idaho to Ralph and Ruth (Merrick) Hossner, Glenn served his country in Korea, attended Boise Junior College and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Civil Engineering. Glenn and Patricia Bader were married June 16, 1956. He worked for the Federal Highway Administration and then Linn County (OR) before retiring in 1992.



Glenn loved Cribbage, was a Life Master at Bridge and an avid golfer. He played many sports, coached Little League Baseball, and was a fan of the Portland Trailblazers and the Seattle Seahawks. He was also a devoted father and grandfather.



Glenn is survived by Patricia; children Tami Firman (David), Tim (Izzie), Steve (Kathy) and Scott; grandchildren Matthew and Melody Firman, Ryan Hossner (Anna), Kady Boden (Sam) and Alex Hossner, and Henry and Cicely Hossner; siblings Clyde (Corrine), Dean (Carma), Lloyd (Yvonne), Beth Habib (Helmi), Veda Nass (Tom), Don (Heddy) and Kim (Linda). He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George and Lyle, and sister Nita.



A private service with military honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held 3pm Friday, July 26, Trinity United Methodist Church, Salem. For a full obituary visit vtgolden.com/glenn-keith-hossner. Donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, or Trinity UMC Food Bank. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.