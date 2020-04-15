|
|
Glenna Rae Copley (Magee)
Pahrump, NV - Glenna Rae Copley (Magee), 81, currently residing in Pahrump, NV, died on Tues. April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. She was born on Sept.3, 1938 in Salem, OR to Glenn and Susan Magee.
My mom was born at the old Salem Hospital and raised on a ranch in Mayville, OR. She married Donald Copley in Goldendale, WA on Sept.9, 1958. As a military wife, she got to travel and see the world. She later divorced and eventually moved back to OR. While living in Lincoln City, she worked at the newspaper and volunteered at the women's shelter there for several years. She then moved back to Salem where she eventually went to work for the Oregon Dept. of Forestry until she retired. While she was in Forestry, she was involved in the Salmon Restoration Program. She also volunteered at Friends of Felines for several years. My mother loved animals, especially cats! She also liked going to bingo at the S. Salem Senior Center every Friday. Last year she moved to Nevada where she spent her final days.
Glenna leaves here her brother, David Magee; her sister, Carol Eubanks; her son, Steve Clay; and her daughter Wendy Den Herder; her grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah, Jillene and Brandon; her great grandchildren, Devon, Jeffrey, Collin, Kyler, Lilly, Aurora and Nina.
She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Susan Magee; and her son Jeffrey Copley.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020