Glennis Irene Curry



Salem - November 1940-October 2020



Glennis Irene Curry was born on November 11, 1940 in Salem, Oregon to Harold and Alice Dyer along with her siblings; Gary, Harold, Ron and Jerry. She graduated from South Salem High in 1959. She attended one year at Western Oregon University later leaving to work for the Oregon Department of State Lands.



In 1963, she married Leland Curry. The two of them settled down on a piece of land near Turner, Oregon and together over the years they built a rental property business. They raised their three daughters; Lisa, Karen and Christina and they enjoyed taking many family trips to places such as California, Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, Jamaica and Spain. When Glennis wasn't working to grow the family rental business or driving her daughters to sports competitions or ballet rehearsals, you could find her shopping downtown, enjoying the Oregon beaches, eating out or just socialising in her living room with a cup of coffee.



In 2006, she was diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer and she fought long and hard to enjoy every day with her family since then. Through it all she stayed positive and upbeat, never complaining and never saying no to any possible treatment. Eventually, the cancer won, but she will always be considered a fighter and survivor to her family and everyone who knew her. She passed away October 23 at 79 years of age in her home with family by her side.



She will be greatly missed by her husband, three daughters and four grandchildren: Oliver Sanchez Curry, Clara Sanchez Curry, Sunny Lynn Curry-Dowden and Ocean Leland-Dean Dowden, and her two sons-in-law: Pedro Luis Sanchez and Daniel Dowden. A private service was held October 28 in Crown Memorial Center.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, and condolences sent to Crown Memorial Center in Salem or to kcurry79@gmail.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store