Glenys Marie Helgeson



Salem - Dec. 5, 1930 - Dec. 15, 2019



Summer flowers inspire wonderful memories of the late Glenys Marie Helgeson of Salem, who passed away last December 15, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family.



Glenys was born December 5, 1930, the daughter of Glenn K. and Marie Barge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family, including big brother Bob and little sister Margie moved to Salem in 1945. Glenys graduated from Salem High School in 1949. She married Gentry O. "Bud" Helgeson on November 27, 1954 in Salem, Oregon.



After their marriage, Bud travelled to many commercial construction sites as a cement finisher, often out of state. In October of 1959, daughters Susan (4) and Cindy (3) kept Glenys busy, with a third child due in late October. On October 4, 1959, while traveling back to a job site in Sacramento to finish a job, Bud was tragically killed in an auto accident. Glenys gave birth to daughter Jane eleven days after his death.



Glenys persevered with help from her family to raise three little girls alone. All three daughters agree they were raised knowing they were unconditionally loved and cherished. Glenys was loving, kind, giving, and accepting of all.



Glenys was a homemaker, babysitter of dozens of children, and caregiver/companion for elderly friends; in addition to caring for her mother around the clock for ten years. Glenys' greatest wish was to travel to the Holy Land, which she did twice, bringing her greatest life joy and spiritual contentment.



Glenys is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Marie Barge, husband Bud, and brother, Robert Barge. She is survived by her sister Margaret Fisher (aka Margie Helgeson) of Gresham; daughters Susan (Richard) Swayngim, Cindy (Brian) Wood, and Jane (Michael) Hanauska; and eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



Glenys attended First United Methodist Church in Salem for 70 years and enjoyed singing in their choir. She loved children, gardening, and playing her piano. She loved to grow beautiful roses and chrysanthemums. Her final years were in the excellent loving care of Connie Robinson of Skyway Heavenly Homes of Salem.



A private graveside service is planned this summer to reunite Bud and Glenys, after 60 years apart, together for eternity at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem.









