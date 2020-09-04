Gloria Coleman



Gloria "Glo" J. Coleman (Hafenbrack) passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020 - her 73rd birthday. Gloria was born in Longview, Washington to Opal J. (Baldwin) and James H. Hafenbrack. Gloria moved to Salem, Oregon at age 16 and remained there for the majority of her adult life.



Gloria was a graduate of North Salem High School and moved on to become a talented Stylist with a number of clients who stayed on with her for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E.Coleman. Gloria is survived by her partner, Jerry; her children, Michael, Christina and Tyler; her sisters, Patricia and Paula; and her step-daughters, Karen and Kathy. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, family members, friends and clients.



A memorial gathering will be decided at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral.









