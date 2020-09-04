1/1
Gloria Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Coleman

Gloria "Glo" J. Coleman (Hafenbrack) passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020 - her 73rd birthday. Gloria was born in Longview, Washington to Opal J. (Baldwin) and James H. Hafenbrack. Gloria moved to Salem, Oregon at age 16 and remained there for the majority of her adult life.

Gloria was a graduate of North Salem High School and moved on to become a talented Stylist with a number of clients who stayed on with her for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald E.Coleman. Gloria is survived by her partner, Jerry; her children, Michael, Christina and Tyler; her sisters, Patricia and Paula; and her step-daughters, Karen and Kathy. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, family members, friends and clients.

A memorial gathering will be decided at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral. Please leave your messages of sympathy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
134 Missouri Ave S
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 990-6936
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved