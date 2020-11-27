Gloria D. (Seay) Jordan



April 7, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2020



Gloria was born to Elmer and Iva Seay in Salem, Oregon, the eldest of 2 siblings: Elmer (deceased), and Viola "Candy" (Redmond, OR.) Gloria attended Salem High School where she met and later married David Jordan on June 22, 1946. She is survived by David, her husband of 74 years, 4 children Joanne (Steve) Viale (Goodyear, AZ.), Art (Sarah) Jordan (Olympia, WA), Roger (Susie) Jordan (Newberg, OR), Don (Kim) Jordan (Salem, OR), 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.



Gloria lived most of her life in Salem, Oregon but also lived in Eugene, Astoria, and Silverton. She worked as a Preschool Teacher at Uncle Wiggily's Day Care (14 years) and then at Creative Learning Center (6 years). David and Gloria bought Mt. Angel Vineyards in Silverton, became hard working farmers and grew a variety of grapes. They were active members in the Oregon Wine Growers Association and volunteered at the Mt. Angel Octoberfest yearly.



After selling the vineyard, Gloria and Dave moved back to Salem. Gloria was always active and enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, reading, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving, kind, and generous mother and grandparent. Gloria and Dave moved into independent living in 2017 and then to an assisted living apartment at The Village at Keizer Ridge in 2018. In June of this year they moved to the Memory Care Unit there. Gloria liked all the staff, made friends readily, and enjoyed the many activities available. Gloria's family is so grateful to the staff at The Village at Keizer Ridge for providing loving care to our parents when Covid-19 did not allow us to be with them.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held next spring or summer when it is safe to travel and be around other people. Arrangements are being made by Virgil Golden Funeral Home, 605 Commercial St., SE, Salem, OR. 97301; 503-877-1120. Please contact Virgil Golden Funeral Home if you wish to be notified of the arrangements when they are set.









