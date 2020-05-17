|
Gloria J. "Jill" Bonney-Hill
Keizer - We lost our sweet Jill to her valiant battle with Breast Cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and in the loving arms of her husband and partner in life, Mark Hill.
Hanging from the wall in their living room were the words, Live, Love and Laugh. These three words really sum up Jill's life: Live; always determined to overcome whatever obstacles and challenges she faced. She chose to live her "best" life every day. An inspiration to us all and a reminder we all have a choice in the face of adversity and we should seize opportunity when it comes our way; Love; she loved her family, her friends, her dogs, the color purple and the little stuffed owls she spent hours making to share with others. Laugh, Jill knew laughter was good for the soul and was healing in so many ways. Live, Love, Laugh, the three words that gave her strength and that took her on this journey we call life.
Salem was home to Jill, having graduated from South Salem High School she enjoyed a long and successful career with the State of Oregon. She was an active member of Toastmasters and a champion of so many causes; Breast Friends, the American Cancer Society and Dogs for the Deaf, just to name a few. If Jill believed in something she was determined to make a difference.
The daughter of Ronald and Gloria Bonney, she is survived by her husband Mark, her sister Ronda and extended family of Dolores Andrus, Darcy Andrus, Derek Andrus, Kim Jenks and Kerri Myers.
A graveside service with immediate family was held at Belcrest Memorial Cemetery on May 1st. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials can be made to Breast Friends or the Humane Society. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 17, 2020