Gordon Barry Domogalla



Salem - Gordon Barry Domogalla passed away peacefully on the afternoon of March 6th, 2019. He was 83 years old and was born on July 31st, 1935 in Salem, OR to Harold and Faye Domogalla. He attended Salem School, Garfield Elementary, Parrish Jr. High, and Salem High School. He graduated from Willamette University where he was deemed a Pro Athlete in track and field as a triple jumper all four years.



In June 1956 he married Dottie Shepherd and had three daughters together - Tracie Domogalla, Robin Miller (Mike Chadburn), and Barry Pyle (Bob Pyle). He later remarried to Pat A. Wederquist and were together for 45 years until her death in April of 2016. She brought to the family three children - Robin McClendon, Rick Wederquist (deceased 1994), and Robert Wederquist. Together, they shared 8 grandchildren, Mykel Sabo, Bryan Smith, Stephen Miller, Jonathan Miller, Kara McClendon, Kaitlyn McClendon, David Pyle, Molly Pyle, as well as 8 great-grandchildren.



During his school years he was active in sports- basketball, track and field and even became a member of the honor society as well as the athletic honor society. He coached at Serra High in Salem too.



Gordon was also an avid fan of the Oregon State Beavers and was on the Board of Directors of the Beaver Club. He was on the Salem Beaver Huddle and served as President for several years.



He went to work at Salem Federal Savings and Loan Bank (which later became American Federal Savings & Loan.) While employed, he was elected to the American Savings & Loan Institute Board of Governors; became the Society of Financial Officers Chapter's Vice President (1964-1965) and President (1965-1966.)



As a member of Illahe Hills Country Club, he served on various committees and was a representative to the Oregon Golf Association and Pacific Northwest Golf Association for several years.



Gordon loved the life he lived and the experiences he shared with his friends and family. From camping trips with his kids and grandchildren to watching football games rooting for the Beavers with his wife to playing rounds of golf with his friends. Reunited with his wife once again, he lives on in the hearts and memories of his loved ones.



An open house is planned to celebrate Gordon's life in his home on March 30th, 1:00PM - 4:00PM. For loved ones wishing to contribute, in lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the Oregon Chapter of Habitat for Humanity at www.salemhabitat.org. Assisiting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary