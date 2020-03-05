|
|
Gordon Dale Hendrickson
Monmouth - Gordon D. Hendrickson (The Grouch) passed away at the young age of 78, at his home on February 23, 2020, in Monmouth, Oregon after a hard journey with lung cancer and COPD.
Gordon was born on December 5, 1941, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to parents Erling Hendrickson and Lenora (Dancer). He spent his early years in North Dakota, until 1955 where he spent the remainder of his life in the following Oregon cities; Independence, Salem, Amity, Bend, and Monmouth. Gordon graduated from Central High in Independence, Oregon in 1959. He then married Sharon Sims in 1963 and a few years later he was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served for 2 years, ending his time as a drill sergeant. In 1970 he got divorced and then in 1971 he met Gaye (Clark) where he was fortunate to inherit a step-daughter. Two years later Gordon and Gaye had their first son and later married in 1977. In 1978 they had their first daughter and then later divorced in 1983. Gordon lived the remainder of his life with Audrey Lovelace, when he was honored with inheriting two step-sons. He worked a majority of his life at Valley Concrete & Gravel in Independence, Oregon as a heavy equipment operator where he retired in 2006.
Gordon was a hard-working, ornery man who appreciated his routines of drinking a cold beer, being out in the yard and being around his family and friends. Gordon was a life member of the Independence Elks Lodge #1950 and the Amvets Post 1776 both in Independence. Gordon will be missed and remembered by many.
Gordon is survived by his partner of 37 years (Audrey Lovelace), his children; Michelle Montgomery, Darren Lovelace, Troy Lovelace, Justin Hendrickson, Sarah Huddart, his 9 grandchildren, his 5 great-grandchildren, and many close loved ones. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Lenora (1991) and Erling (1998) and his brothers, Terry (1986) and Norman (2019).
A service is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at 2:00 pm at Fircrest Cemetery in Monmouth. All are welcome to attend and honor Gordon's life. Funeral arrangements are by Farnstrom Mortuary. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020