City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Gordon David Harder

Gordon David Harder Obituary
Gordon David Harder

Salem - Gordon, 64, went home to be with Jesus, and reunited with his precious daughter Lisa, on February 2, 2020.

Gordy was a tanker truck driver for 40 years. He enjoyed driving and the "good buddies" that came along the way.

Gordy loved his cars, motorcycles and boats. Many great memories with family and friends were made while camping and being and on the water.

He was especially proud of and loved watching his sons Dusty and Kyle race their drag boats. Gordy always had a great story to tell and he loved to talk! He was always one to make you laugh.

He will be greatly missed by his family; Gail, his wife of 40 years, his sons Dusty and Kyle, daughter-in-law Darci (Dusty) and grandchildren Cade and Ellie, siblings Gil Harder, Gary Cops and Christine (Chris) Clay.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at City View Funeral Home, Interment will be in City View Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
