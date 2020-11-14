Gordon Dennis Sawser
Salem - Gordon Dennis Sawser, 74, of Salem, Oregon, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Salem Hospital. A celebration of life will be held later next year due to pandemic restrictions. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Gordon was born in Burns, Oregon on January 14, 1946 to Gordon Delmar and Alyce Nelsina Sawser. After serving in Vietnam as a Lieutenant in the Army Engineers, Gordon would go on to work as an accountant for May Trucking and Ross Bros. Construction. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts, the First Presbyterian Church, and served on the Board of Directors for MAPS Credit Union.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Salem; sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Dr. Richard James of Jacksonville, Oregon; sister Renee Madarieta of Newberg, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law, Lt Col Derek and Mary Anne Sawser of Las Vegas, Nevada; son and daughter-in-law, Lt Col Brian and Susanne Sawser of Stuttgart, Germany; four granddaughters; one grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be given to Salem Elks Lodge #336, woundedwarriorproject.org
, or to the charity of one's choice
.