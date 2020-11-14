1/1
Gordon Dennis Sawser
1946 - 2020
Gordon Dennis Sawser

Salem - Gordon Dennis Sawser, 74, of Salem, Oregon, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Salem Hospital. A celebration of life will be held later next year due to pandemic restrictions. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

Gordon was born in Burns, Oregon on January 14, 1946 to Gordon Delmar and Alyce Nelsina Sawser. After serving in Vietnam as a Lieutenant in the Army Engineers, Gordon would go on to work as an accountant for May Trucking and Ross Bros. Construction. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts, the First Presbyterian Church, and served on the Board of Directors for MAPS Credit Union.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of Salem; sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Dr. Richard James of Jacksonville, Oregon; sister Renee Madarieta of Newberg, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law, Lt Col Derek and Mary Anne Sawser of Las Vegas, Nevada; son and daughter-in-law, Lt Col Brian and Susanne Sawser of Stuttgart, Germany; four granddaughters; one grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be given to Salem Elks Lodge #336, woundedwarriorproject.org, or to the charity of one's choice.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Dear Judy and family, we are so very sorry to hear about Gordon's passing. We smiled at some of the crazy, good times we had as young friends in Medford. May our God wrap His loving arms around each of you!
Roger and Ginna Neufeld
Friend
