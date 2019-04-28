Services
Salem -

On Monday, April 22, Gordon Johnson passed away at the age of 88. Gordon was born in Salem in 1930 and graduated from Salem High School. After graduating from Oregon State University in 1953, Gordon was drafted and served in the Army for 8 years. In 1956, he married Margaret Grace Aynes, and they raised four sons. Gordon went back to school to earn his Masters Degree in Science Education. He began his teaching career in Jefferson, and retired from Parrish Middle School in 1986.

At a young age, Gordon learned the art of floral arranging. Over the years, many were fortunate to have him design arrangements for various occasions. In his home he often had center pieces that he created. Gordon enjoyed volunteering at the community green house near his home. He spent time outdoors anyway he could, whether in his yard, at the coast, or hiking.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Margaret in 2013. He is survived by children Jary (Dorothy), Steven (Kathryn), Terry, Gregg (Tammi) and twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandpa.

No services have been scheduled at this time. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 28, 2019
