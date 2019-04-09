|
|
Gordon Gale Goheen
Salem - Gordon Gale Goheen died April 2, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born August 22, 1930 in Bottineau, N. Dakota. He resided in Salem, OR. He was a teacher for 30 years at Dallas High School and Waldo Jr. High.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 41 years LaVelle, sons; Tom, Jim, Jerry, Michael, daughters; Christy, Lori, Kimber, 15 grandchildren, and12 great grandchildren.
Memorial Service to be held at Capital Manor in W. Salem, OR April 20th 1:00 p.m.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 9, 2019