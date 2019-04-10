|
Gordon Glenn Kay
Oregon City - Gordon Glenn Kay was born September 22,1930 in Oregon City, Oregon to Walter and Estella (Brosig) Kay. Gordon passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home in Salem, Oregon surrounded by his family. Gordon graduated from Mill City High School in 1948 and attended Oregon State University. In 1950, Gordon married Dolores Brewer. Gordon began his career in the logging industry before starting a career in corrections in October 1958. Gordon retired as a Lieutenant from Oregon State Correctional Institution on December 31, 1985. After retirement, Gordon continued to work part time and assisted corrections at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton, Oregon.
Gordon is preceded in passing by his parents Walter and Estella Kay and his daughter Linda Alderin. Gordon is survived by his wife Dolores, sister Judith Meier, daughter Marilyn Elston (Rick), daughter Sue Magers, daughter Tari Buse (Bob), and son Brad Kay, eleven grandchildren,18 great grandchildren, and with number 19 due in August 2019.
We wish to thank Michelle Anthony and Willamette Valley Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 10, 2019