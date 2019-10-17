|
|
Gordon Gwynne (Bud) Galbraith
Salem - We mourn the loss of Gordon Gwynne (Bud) Galbraith who passed away in his sleep on October 10th 2019. He was with his two children, Grandchild and her two daughters at the end of his life and left us in comfort and peace.
He was a leader, a teacher and a family man dedicated to helping others. Gordon also had an outstanding sense of humor that he cultivated towards people on an individual level that demonstrated his wry brand of love and care. He was the kind of person to send cards and call on birthdays and holidays and he never stopped reaching out and helping others.
Bud was born in Phoenix, Arizona on April 7th 1933 to Gordon and Louetta Galbraith and also lived briefly in Vicksburg, AZ. In 1939 Bud moved to Huntington Park, California where he graduated from the 8th grade and was in the marching band that performed during New Year's Rose Parade. By 1947 Bud lived in Madras, OR and graduated from Madras High School in '51 where he was first clarinet in the school band, played football, ran track (5th in state as a half-miler in his freshman year) and remained an active member of the FFA throughout his life.
Bud also got to know the love of his life during his high school years, Joan Gloria Hedgepath - whom he later married in Madras on June 28th, 1953. He was proud to attend Oregon State University before spending two years farming with his future father in law. His work in farming took a backseat however during his two years of service in the US Army with the 10th Engineering Battalion, attached 3rd division. After his time in the military Gordon returned to OSU and completed his earlier education.
After receiving his bachelor's degree from Oregon state Bud taught Vocational Agriculture from 1958 - 67 at Wy'East High School in Hood River, Oregon. He accepted a position with the Oregon Department of Education in 1967 as a Specialist in Agricultural Education serving as the State FFA Advisor. Gordon went on to mentor teams of state officers for 28 years. After retirement, he spent many years serving on the board of the FFA Foundation and advising State Officers during State FFA Conventions.
Bud had a passion for hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He cherished his climbs of Mt. Jefferson, Three Fingered Jack and Mt. Washington with his cousins and classmates. Shooting and collecting antique firearms remained lifelong hobbies. In his later years, he focused on his shotgun skills by participating Sporting Clays and Trap shooting.
Bud will be missed by many throughout the state of Oregon who he met and influenced during his career. He is survived by his son Kevin and daughter Gloria as well as a brother, 2 sisters, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
I myself recall fond memories of attending the Oregon State Fair with my grandfather. I thank Bud for being the first person to put me behind the wheel of an automobile and many other blessings for which I am grateful.
Ian Galbraith
With thanks to family, friends and colleagues for memories and memorials
A private service will be held on Tuesday, Oct 22nd. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019