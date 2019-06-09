|
Gordon M. Devine
Scio - Gordon, 82, died May 24 at his home in Scio. He was born in Gates and lived all of his life in the Willamette Valley. Gordon served in the US Army after the Korean War. He worked as a mechanic for the State of Oregon for many years, while farming. Gordon married Velma Hardy on May 2, 1985 in Lake Tahoe, she preceded him in death on March 7, 2010. He enjoyed hunting, racing horses, raising cattle and being with his dog, Lucky. Gordon is survived by his sons: Kenneth (Cindy) Devine of Stayton, Dennis Devine of Stayton and Gerry Devine of Stayton; brother: Wayne Devine of Turner; sisters: Norma "Jeannie" Etzel of Stayton and Lorena Cole of Salem; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Private interment was in Fairview Cemetery, Gates. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019