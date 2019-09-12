Services
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Grange Hall
Rickreall, OR
Grace Dorothy Lackey


1929 - 2019
Salem - Grace Dorothy Lackey, 90, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 in Salem OR. She was born on April 15, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN. She was preceded by her husband Joseph Lackey in 1995. She is survived by her current husband, Donald Roe, Dallas, OR and her children, Edwin Lackey (Talking Rock, GA), Lydia Turk (Salem, OR) and Joseph (Frank) Lackey Jr. (Salem OR). She has 4 grandchildren, Adam Lackey, Ryan Lackey, Joe Lackey and Jennifer (Lackey) Riffle and 5 great-grandchildren. Service for her will be at the Grange Hall, Rickreall, OR on October 5, 2019 at 2:00. The family requests any donations be made to Willamette Valley Hospice.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 12, 2019
