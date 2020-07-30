1/
Grace Lois Bryan
Grace Lois Bryan

July 20, 1924 - July 8, 2020

Grace Lois Bryan, 95, passed away peacefully just shy of her 96th birthday in Albany on Wednesday. She was born in Salem, Oregon, to Myrtle and Emslee (Tyler) Reaney.

She met her husband, Cliff, in Medford Oregon while he was stationed at the army base. They moved with the military to Tacoma, Washington, then on to Burbank, California, ultimately settling in Albany, Oregon, to raise their family.

Grace worked as a teacher's aide at Calapooia and Memorial Middle Schools until retirement. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi in her early years and was named Valentines Sweetheart of the year.

She loved the water and swam at the YMCA twice a week for over 25 years. She could grow the most beautiful flowers, and loved working in her vegetable garden. Traveling the state of Oregon was a passion for her. But the best times she had was flying with her husband and fishing! She and her family would go to Suttle Lake every year for a family vacation.

She is survived by her three children: Gary of Mollymook, Australia, Nancy Brown and James, both of Albany; two grandchildren: Bree Evans of Honolulu, Hawaii, Ande King (husband Cody) of Albany; three great grandchildren: Jordyn and Ryland King, and Niko Evans; and several cousins in Salem, Oregon.

She was predeceased by her husband, Cliff, in 2006; brothers: Cedric Reaney, 1950, and Averill Reaney, 1968.

If you wish to make a donation in her name, please send to FISH 1880 Hill St Albany or Safe Haven 32220 Old Highway 34, Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com




Published in The Statesman Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR 97386
(541) 367-2891
