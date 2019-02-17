|
Grattan Kerans
Seattle - Grattan Kerans, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and committed public servant, died in Seattle on January 16, 2019, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He inspired and mentored many who followed him into public service and fought for economic and social justice, and leaves a legacy of laws protecting workers, consumers, seniors, the disabled, and students - and protecting the environment.
He was born on January 2, 1941, in Washington, D.C., the third child, to Anne Kelley Kerans, an attorney, and Edwin Grattan Kerans, renowned dentist who spent much of his career as chief of dental service for Mount Alto Veteran's Hospital, after duty as a medical officer in the South Pacific during WWII. From an early age, Grattan was motivated by the idea of public service, harking back to his grandfather, Eugene Grattan Kerans, who served in the Roosevelt administration in several political positions including speechwriter.
In his early years, he held a variety of jobs: selling shoes; working in a furniture warehouse; washing dishes. He entered Montgomery Junior College, where he excelled, especially in English, history, and political science. In summer 1963, he met Janet Holsclaw in Ocean City, MD, while he was making salt-water taffy just off the boardwalk.
In 1964, Grattan and Janet were engaged. He continued going to school during the day and working the night shift in Central Supply at Holy Cross Hospital. After they married in 1965, he worked as a part-time cab driver in Silver Spring, Md. while he continued his schooling.
In March 1969, Grattan and Janet then headed West in their little VW to Eugene, Oregon to continue school and seek new vistas. They were both accepted at the University of Oregon. The family remained in Eugene for 25 years. Grattan studied political science and found an outlet for his political opinion by writing a column for the Oregon Daily Emerald. Within a year, he was chosen as Editor and brought the paper to independence. He continued his journalistic efforts stringing for the Oregonian and editing the Valley News, a weekly tabloid.
Grattan and Janet had an eventful year in 1974 with the birth of their son Timothy Grattan Kerans in the spring, and Grattan's first campaign for Oregon State Representative. Grattan campaigned in the old-fashioned (i.e. inexpensive) way, going door-to-door, rain or shine, introducing himself to the neighbors, brochures in hand, asking for their votes. Running as a progressive Democrat, he beat out the incumbent Republican, beginning five terms in the Oregon House of Representatives. His second term, he was named Majority Whip; in his third and fourth terms he was elected as Majority Leader; and in the fifth, he was elected as Speaker of the House. In 1984 he ran for State Treasurer and was defeated. For two years, he lobbied on behalf of the city of Eugene and worked for then U. S. Congressman James Weaver. Grattan also ran many political campaigns in his spare time and participated in Democratic National Committee activities.
In 1986, Grattan was elected to the Oregon State Senate from Lane County. He served there for seven years, chairing the Senate Labor Committee and the Senate Ethics, Elections and Campaign Finance Reform Committee. He was a commanding presence as chairperson of the committee and many would come watch sessions for his political theater. He was a long-time admirer of U.S. Senator Wayne Morse from Oregon as shown by a picture that was ever present on Grattan's office wall.
In 1993, he learned of a position that very much interested him: Director of Government Relations for the Oregon State System of Higher Education (later Oregon University System). Resigning from the Senate, he secured that position and held it for eleven years, before retiring in 2004.
During his time in the Oregon Legislature, he fought hard for many causes with a focus on protecting civil liberties and the rights and dignity of workers, be they injured, unemployed, whistleblowers, victims of discrimination, fighting to form a union or seeking to take time off work to have a baby or care for ill family members. Many Oregon labor laws passed during his tenure were the first in kind in the nation and later adopted in other states or at the federal level. He also worked tirelessly to limit field burning in the Willamette Valley to prevent ill health effects to his constituents and the environment. He pressed for strong laws to protect the integrity and transparency in elections and governance; he often recited famous quotes and was fond of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brandeis's "sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants". He raised critical issues in the legislative arena and proudly pursued the people's initiative process if those failed, including measures for the Citizen's Utility Board, Oregon Minimum Wage increases and indexing, and Campaign Finance reform. Grattan also recognized the importance of adequately funding social and senior services and public education. He protected Oregon Project Independence that allows seniors and the disabled to stay in their homes.
A gifted political strategist and an artful advocate, he was a statesman who respected the legislative process, the staff and those elected to serve. He passionately pushed progressive change. As a consequence he received numerous awards from advocacy groups including the Oregon Environmental Council "Honoring His Career of Legislative Excellence Dedicated to Oregon's Natural Environment," Oregon ACLU and the Sierra Club.
In 2008, the couple sold their house in Oregon and moved to Tucson where they lived until 2017. Grattan's health had begun to fail substantially in 2015. They returned to the Pacific NW, moving to Seattle in the fall 2017 to be near son Timothy, his wife Khiota, and their daughter Mabel.
Grattan is survived by his wife Janet, son Tim (wife, Khiota), granddaughter Mabel, all of Seattle, his sister Mary-Ann Jackson (husband, Dwight), of Roseburg, OR, and Bill Nolan (Mary-Helen's husband) and twelve nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Mary-Helen Nolan and Mary-Louise Pasutti, Mary-Ann's twin.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local Food Banks or a progressive political or non-profit in his honor.
A Celebration of Grattan's life will be held at Mission Mill in Salem on April 20 at 1 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019