Greer Gooding
St. Paul, OR. - January 28, 1955 - July 8, 2019
On July 8th, 2019, we lost a Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and a Nana! Greer was as beautiful as a recently flowered yellow rose (her favorite). Greer worked her entire life to raise her kids the right way and provide opportunities for them.
As a single mother she had the challenge of raising two rambunctious boys that didn't always get along. She later remarried and with her husband Skip (married 29 years) added a wonderful daughter to the clan that most would describe as her "mini-me."
Her bond with her kids was only surpassed by the bond with her grandkids, whom she loved so, so much! There weren't enough cuddles with her little "chickadees" and obviously not nearly enough time.
It was only recently that Greer was able to start taking some time to do what she wanted to do. She retired in May and quickly settled into her retirement plans with a new house in Central, OR. It seemed like she had a new lease on life. She was visiting with age old friends and making new ones. She was happy again and maybe as happy as she'd ever been. She was ready to do things, many things, but heartbreakingly was taken from us far too soon.
Greer will forever be remembered for her work ethic and her care and love of family and friends. She was a doer with the heart of gold. She had a love of the beach and the woods as it turns out. She was a green thumb as evidenced by her gardens and love for plants (she had so many). She had a passion for life and will be greatly missed by so many.
Greer is survived by her husband Charles (Skip) Gooding, son Chris Burke (Jennifer Burke), daughter Katelyn Gooding, daughter-in-law Rachel Burke, four beautiful grandkids: Emma, Madelyn, Cody and Rory Burke, and extended family. Greer was preceded in death by her parents and her son Rob Burke.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the City Hall in St. Paul, OR, on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, between the hours of 11 am and 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate something to a charity of your choosing in honor of this great lady!
The family wishes to thank everyone for their tremendous support through this difficult time!
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 26, 2019