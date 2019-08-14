|
|
Greg Robinson
Salem - Our Dad, Gregory Robinson, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, August 8th 57 years young. He was born on September 26, 1961 in Boise, Idaho the son of Bobby and Carolyn Robinson. They lived on Moses Lake for a short time prior to settling in Salem in 1969. Greg graduated from North Salem High School and graduated in 1979. He recently attended his 40th class reunion and got to spend time with his classmates. Greg worked for F&W Fence in Salem for 20 years. He was the shop foreman and was a real work horse. He loved his job. Greg loved music including blues music and going to concerts with family and friends. He enjoyed building things, woodworking and welding. Greg liked riding motorcycles including Harley Davidsons. His most recent bike was a Victory High ball which he loved riding. He especially loved spending time with his children and granddaughters.
We, his survivors are, daughter Rachel Lucero and son, Isaac Lucero. Also, granddaughters, Charli, Darla and Owynn. Sisters, Gwendolyn Robinson and Gayle Robinson along with nephews, Justin and Neil and girlfriend, Vicki Kelley. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Greg's Life will be held on Friday, August 16th at 5:00PM at Grace Community Church, 4105 Lancaster Dr NE in Salem. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019