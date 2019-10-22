|
|
Gregory Alan Hicks
Salem - Greg was born on September 22, 1951 to Russ and Vi Hicks and raised in Salem where he helped on his dad's dairy farm, west of town. He was a huge help to his dad, whether it was milking cows, planting crops, bailing hay or all the other needs on a large dairy.
He graduated high school from Salem Academy where he met Judy, his wife to be. He attended Northwest Nazarene College and then attended seminary in Kansas City where he earned his Doctorate in Ministry. Greg and Judy had 2 daughters, Jennifer and Christina. Greg felt a huge calling to be a pastor early on in his life. Greg loved the Lord with all his might, serving in churches in Florida, Western Washington, and Alaska. Greg ministered in any way he could at his churches, always reaching out to families outside of his church, showing compassion and witnessing his love of Jesus to all. When Greg's sister Valarie passed away, he took in her son, Regie to help raise him for a period of time. Greg moved back to Salem in the late 90's where he became an associate pastor at Oak Park Church of God, with his wife Judy.
Greg also worked at his mom's flower shop, Pembertons's Florist, as a bookkeeper and advise giver, along with all of his jokes. Greg had a wonderful voice and ministered with music every chance he had. He belonged to Salem Singers, and was in several quartets singing about his Lord. Then when he became very ill and was hospitalized for several months, the doctors and nurses gave him no chance of survival. Then his Church family and his own family started to pray, the doctors said it was a miracle he survived. It didn't stop him from ministering in the meantime to all the hospital staff where he saw some of their lives being saved. His wife Judy spent countless weeks with Greg, staying by his side at the hospital. She was a blessing to him.
Last Friday night Greg went to sleep and woke up Saturday in Heaven, our great loss but Heaven's huge gain. His father passed away this last June and we know they are together with 2 of his sisters, Valarie and Lori Sue. We will truly miss our Greg. His love for our Lord was unmeasurable. His love for his family, his church, and the hundreds of people he witnessed was also unmeasurable. But we know we will see him again in Heaven. Glory be to God.
Greg is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters Jennifer, granddaughters, Brianna (Husband Matt) and Savannah; Christina (husband Hunter), granddaughter Emma and grandson Joshua; mother Vi, and sister Patti (husband Mitch) and all the nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Oak Park Church of God, 2990 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem, OR 97305. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019