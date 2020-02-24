|
Greta Marlene Van Veen
Stayton - Greta was born on November 7, 1935 in Dresden, Kansas where she spent many happy years surrounded by her wonderful Aunts, Uncles and cousins. When she was 11 she took a train to Oregon with her mother and brother Lee and they moved to Jefferson, Oregon. She graduated from Jefferson High School where she was a cheerleader with her best friend, who became her sister-in-law, Amy.
Greta married David Bradley in 1953 and they lived in Stayton. They had five children and later divorced. She married the love of her life, Tom Van Veen and they had one child. Greta worked many years alongside Tom in his medical practice. Tom and Greta were married for 48 happy years.
The most important part of Greta's life were her husband and children, and later her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved all sports and anything her children or grandchildren were participants in. She was a huge Oregon Duck and Regis Ram fan and spent many hours watching both teams. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas, reading and watching old Westerns and Lifetime movies.
Greta passed away on February 21, 2020 in Stayton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Morrisette, father Lyle Cameron, brother Lee Cameron and his wife Amy. She is survived by children Cami (Dick) Doerfler, Lori (Alan) Lulay, Mindy (Ben) Van Vleet, David (Caisy) Bradley, Sloan (Sheryl) Bradley and Beth Van Veen, step-daughters Krista Van Veen and Karen Hart, 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews including the children of her beloved brother Lee - Lonnie, Lane and Larry Cameron and Penny Ross.
Greta's service will be held on Thursday, February 27th at Immaculate Conception Church. The Recitation of Rosary will be at 11:00 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regis St Mary Catholic School. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020