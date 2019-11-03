|
Grover Lee Hofstetter
Salem - Grover Lee Hofstetter, born March 10, 1924 in Salem, Oregon, died November 2, 2019 at his home in Salem. Serenity Hospice cared for Grover the last month of his life. He died in the presence of his family.
Grover is preceded in death by Sylvia Hofstetter, his wife & love of his life passed on January 19, 2007 and his great great grandson, Tommy Crom, who passed on Jan 19, 1996.
He is survived by Alvin (Butch Gardner), Anita (Gardner) Paul, Susan (Gardner) Crom, Jason (Vaughn) Gardner, Sean (Edward) Paul, Brek (Daniel) Paul, Tamara (Louise) Crom-Ammons, Robin (Lynn) Crom, Brandie (Lee) Crom-Stallsworth, seven great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, sister Beverley Rogers, nephew Kirk Hofstetter, and niece Mary Jo Hofstetter.
Grover was a member of the Curly's Dairy family where he worked his entire life alongside his Father (Curly) and his two brothers Gordon and Rodney Hofstetter. People may remember Grover from his days overseeing "Curlyland" on summer weekends, often engineering the locomotive, taking kids around the dairy's acreage.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2019 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service (605 Commercial St. SE) in Salem. A memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday, November 9, 2019, also at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019