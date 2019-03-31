Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Hill Grange Hall
15775 Grange Road
Sublimity, OR
Sublimity - Guy, 88, passed away March 25, after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. Born June 13, 1930 to a Verny & Vera (Trask) Scott at the Brown House in Stayton. Guy lived his life on the family sesquicentennial farm near Sublimity. He married Mary Ann Germond June 22, 1951. Guy was drafted into the Army in 1952 and was stationed at Ft. Eustis, VA until discharged in 1954. He started his trucking business and branched into custom haying & Aumsville Pellet Mill for the next 62 years. Guy also owned Sombrero Rodeo Company for 18 years and spent many years farming & ranching on the family farm. Guy was preceded in death by his parents Verny & Vera Scott. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann Scott, daughters; Connie Lefor of Terrebonne, and Judy Scott of Aumsville: grandsons; James (Amanda) Lefor of Orland, CA, Justin Lefor of Portland, Cody (Stephanie) Gormley of Stayton: great-grandchildren; Madileine, Carson & Owen Lefor, and Blake Gormley: brother; Keith (Dee) Scott of Sublimity. A Celebration of Life, open to all will be Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Union Hill Grange Hall; 15775 Grange Road Sublimity, OR 97385. Light luncheon will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Union Hill Grange, Sublimity Volunteer Firefighter Association, or the . Serving the Family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 31, 2019
