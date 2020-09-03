Hans A. Linde
Noted Oregon Jurist
Hans Arthur Linde, 96, died of natural causes on August 31. Born in Berlin, Germany, in 1924, Linde fled with his family to Denmark in 1933 to escape antisemitism and immigrated to Portland in 1939. Following his World War II Army service, Hans Linde attended Reed College (BA 1947) and then the University of California, Berkeley Law School (JD. 1950). Thereafter, clerked for Justice William O. Douglas in the U.S. Supreme Court, was a lawyer in the Office of the Legal Adviser to the Department of State and then served as legislative assistant to Oregon Senator Richard L. Neuberger. Linde was a long-time professor of law at the University of Oregon (and Wayne Morse Chair of Law and Politics) and subsequently served as Associate Justice on the Oregon Supreme Court. Linde also was a member of Oregon's Commission on Constitutional Revision then served on the Oregon Law Commission. He was a longtime member of The American Law Institute and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Hans Linde is considered one of the greatest jurists of the last century. His judicial opinions and scholarly writings profoundly shaped Oregon law and he is recognized as one of the foremost authorities on using state constitutions as protectors of liberty.
Linde is survived by his wife, Helen Tucker Linde, his son David Linde, his daughter Lisa Linde, his daughter-in-law, son-in-law and his two grandsons. His family loved him dearly and asks that all memorial contributions be made to the Hans Linde Project on Multinational Institutions Endowment Fund at the Univesity Of Oregon School of Law. Contributions can be made online at https://law.uoregon.edu/about/give
or by mail.