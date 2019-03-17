Harlow E. Atwood Jr.



Salem - Harlow Edward Atwood Jr, 88, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Salem, Oregon. Ed was born April 12, 1930 in Corvallis, Oregon to Hulda and Harlow Atwood Sr. He grew up in Corvallis, and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1948 and Oregon State University in 1956 with both Botany and Pharmacy degrees. He was a true Beaver Believer!



He retired as a pharmacist after thirty-eight years, working at several pharmacies including Owl Drug and Fred Meyer.



He loved golfing, reading, driving, and visiting the coast, and Eastern Oregon where he enjoyed the tumbleweed. He was a member and faithful servant of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salem for nearly sixty years. He served on a plethora of committees including being a member of the Trinity choir for many years. He also sang with Just For Fun singers, including a smaller choir called the Notables. One of his top priorities and mission in life was to serve and promote Gideons International. This involved serving many offices and outreach to the community. He so enjoyed sharing his love for Jesus. He was also a member of the National Exchange Club which was another community outreach.



Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and had family and friends laughing often. He loved and prayed for his family always and faithfully read his bible daily.



Ed is survived by his wife Karen of 59 years, daughters Traci Atwood(Robert Thompson), and Vicki Atwood, grandchildren Alexis Atwood, Austin Atwood, Stephanie Lupie, Dustin Lupie, great grandson Riker Mute, and his sister Margaret Orsi and niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulda and Harlow Atwood Sr., and niece Cathy Orsi.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gideons International and/or Trinity United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on March 30, 2019 at 2pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.