Harold Clack



Salem - Harold Thomas Clack of Salem, Oregon, born on August 20, 1952 in Toledo, Oregon to Maryann Deneke and John Eugene Clack passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 66. Harold was raised on the Oregon coast until the age of 8 when the family moved to the Salem area where he lived and worked. He worked for various furniture stores, owned and operated Affordable Medical on 25th street and finally worked and retired from the Cherriots Public Transit.



Harold loved spending time with family. He left the coast early in life but never did get the sand dunes out of his blood. He loved driving his dune buggy and every vacation was spent in the dunes, sometimes never making it to the ocean.



Harold is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Kathleen Ann Clack and Julie Ann Clack Miley. Harold is survived by his wife of 27 years Leanne Clack; brother Brad (LaRee) Clack; sister Cayce (Roger) Clack Isenberger; daughters Angi (Robert) Clack Borg and Wendy (Des) Clack Williams; sons Shawn Clack and Brian Hart; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation for Harold will be on Sunday March 24, 2019 from Noon until 3 PM at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary