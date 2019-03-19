Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Clack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Clack


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Clack Obituary
Harold Clack

Salem - Harold Thomas Clack of Salem, Oregon, born on August 20, 1952 in Toledo, Oregon to Maryann Deneke and John Eugene Clack passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 66. Harold was raised on the Oregon coast until the age of 8 when the family moved to the Salem area where he lived and worked. He worked for various furniture stores, owned and operated Affordable Medical on 25th street and finally worked and retired from the Cherriots Public Transit.

Harold loved spending time with family. He left the coast early in life but never did get the sand dunes out of his blood. He loved driving his dune buggy and every vacation was spent in the dunes, sometimes never making it to the ocean.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Kathleen Ann Clack and Julie Ann Clack Miley. Harold is survived by his wife of 27 years Leanne Clack; brother Brad (LaRee) Clack; sister Cayce (Roger) Clack Isenberger; daughters Angi (Robert) Clack Borg and Wendy (Des) Clack Williams; sons Shawn Clack and Brian Hart; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation for Harold will be on Sunday March 24, 2019 from Noon until 3 PM at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now