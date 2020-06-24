Harold J. Wellman



Mt. Angel - Harold J. Wellman passed away peacefully on June 21st, surrounded by his wife and the love of his family. He was 95 years old



Harold was born in Silverton on November 7, 1924 to Leo & Frances Wellman. He grew up on the family farm in Scotts Mills with his older brother Clarence



After school Harold worked with his dad on the farm. He also worked in the Portland Shipyards during WW II. After the war he returned to the family farm, eventually taking over from his father



He met his wife, Betty Lou Phillips of Gervais, at a dance and they were married in 1949. They celebrated their 71st anniversary in February. They welcomed and raised 5 children



Harold grew several varieties of grass seed and also ran a seed cleaning business for other farmers. Harold was very active in the Oregon Grass Seed Industry, including representing the industry in trade shows both here and in Europe



While farming, Harold began giving to his community. He was a long term member of the Scotts Mills Fire Department and of the local School Board



They sold the farm in 1991 and moved to Silverton, where Harold continued to give to his community. He was a volunteer driver for the Silverton Hospital Care Van and at the Oregon Garden for many years. His outgoing and friendly personality were a great asset to both of these organizations



He and Betty Lou moved to Mt. Angel Towers in 2013



He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking, making a number of handmade gun stocks. Harold was also an avid reader and did the daily cross word puzzle most of his life. He also enjoyed helping friends & family whenever needed



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially his contagious smile and his sense of humor. Many will also miss sharing a "wee nip" with him!



He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother. Harold is survived by his wife, his children - Mike (Debi) Wellman of Silverton, Julie (Dale) Bystrom of Molalla, Lorri (Jim) Abel of Bend, Mary (Gary) Casqueiro of Keizer and Suzanne (Rick) Toman of Carlsbad, CA. He also enjoyed his 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren



The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of the Health Center at Mt. Angel Towers and to Willamette Valley Hospice for the loving care they gave to Harold



A private service will be held with his family. A celebration of Harold's life will be held when possible



The family suggests remembrances in Harold's honor be sent to Willamette Valley Hospice









