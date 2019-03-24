Services
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
Portland, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Mugaas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Kenneth Mugaas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Kenneth Mugaas Obituary
Harold Kenneth Mugaas

Salem - 9/8/38 - 3/1/19

Harold (Hal) was born and raised Dillon, Montana.

He was in the United States army from 1956 to 1962. Hal graduated from Western Montana College in 1969 and spent most of his career teaching Art and Drafting at Gervais High School in Gervais, Oregon and also coached Track and Field and Girl's basketball. In his spare time, Harold enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Hal will be remembered as a friend, brother, father, uncle, mentor, teacher, and coach by those that knew him.

There will be an honors service held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, on April 1st at 1:00pm to honor him in his final resting place.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.