Harold Kenneth Mugaas
Salem - 9/8/38 - 3/1/19
Harold (Hal) was born and raised Dillon, Montana.
He was in the United States army from 1956 to 1962. Hal graduated from Western Montana College in 1969 and spent most of his career teaching Art and Drafting at Gervais High School in Gervais, Oregon and also coached Track and Field and Girl's basketball. In his spare time, Harold enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Hal will be remembered as a friend, brother, father, uncle, mentor, teacher, and coach by those that knew him.
There will be an honors service held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, on April 1st at 1:00pm to honor him in his final resting place.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019