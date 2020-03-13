|
Harold Lee "Hal" Emerson
Harold Lee "Hal" Emerson, 81, Lebanon, MO, passed away February 13, 2020. He was born November 11, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas the son of Harold G. Crum and Ann Ward Emerson.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Gement, who preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Barbara and Janet.
"Hal" is survived by a son, Doug Crum, and his wife, Virginia, Lebanon, MO; two daughters, DaLinda Wellington, and her husband, Brian, of Albany, OR, and Kerri Smith, of Arizona; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Hal moved to Salem, Oregon where he was a bus driver for many years. He was active in the Amalgamated Transit Union where he served as president. He recently moved to Lebanon, MO.
Services for Harold Lee "Hal" Emerson will be held at 2:30 P.M., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon with full military honors.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020